ARC Supports Expansion of Recovery Programs in W.Va. 

A new recovery program in Greenbrier County that gives women a place to live as they work through a recovery program received a $498,024 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) .

Seed Sower is a nonprofit that opened an 11 bed facility in Greenbrier County for women recovering from substance use disorder earlier this month. The program partners with Fruits of Labor , a restaurant and for-profit company providing job training and placement to people in recovery.

The ARC funds are part of the commission’s initiative to address substance use disorder called INSPIRE , short for INvestments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems.

The money is expected to support Seed Sower’s expansion in four communities across the state in the next two years.