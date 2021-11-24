© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science

ARC Supports Expansion of Recovery Programs in W.Va. 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published November 24, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST
Inside one of the Seed Sower homes for women recovering from substance use disorder.

A new recovery program in Greenbrier County that gives women a place to live as they work through a recovery program received a $498,024 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

Seed Sower is a nonprofit that opened an 11 bed facility in Greenbrier County for women recovering from substance use disorder earlier this month. The program partners with Fruits of Labor, a restaurant and for-profit company providing job training and placement to people in recovery.

The ARC funds are part of the commission’s initiative to address substance use disorder called INSPIRE, short for INvestments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems.

The money is expected to support Seed Sower’s expansion in four communities across the state in the next two years.

Health & ScienceGreenbrier CountySubstance Use Disorder
