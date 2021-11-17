Roane General Hospital Gets An Expansion and A New Vision for Community Wellness

A community hospital in Spencer, West Virginia has received a multi-million-dollar facelift with an eye on changing the health culture of the region.

Roane General Hospital dedicated on Tuesday an expansion and renovation of its facilities. The hospital noted that the $28 million project that was “as much about promotion of good health as it is on health care.”

The updates encompass about 40,000 square feet of new space. The new Center for Health and Wellness is two stories. On top are 26 exam rooms, two waiting areas and eight nursing stations. Below, on the ground level, are new spaces for physical therapy, cardiac and pulmonary rehab, as well as rooms for fitness education and also classes. There’s also a new cafe with an eye on offering healthy food choices.

The hospital, which is the area’s largest private employer, is also offering a Prescription For Your Health program aimed at connecting patients and their primary care doctors with a wellness contract. That offering is free and includes a medical plan, an education plan — with nutrition education — and a medical fitness plan.

All of it circles the wagon on a new vision for the region and a focus on community health. “Prior to the expansion, we didn’t have the space or the vision for that,” said CEO Doug Bentz in a news release. “The vision came out of our goal of focusing on health and wellness, and it drove much of the redevelopment of the hospital.”

Jim Wallace Artist-blacksmith Jeff Fetty created a new vase with flowers piece called "Rising Spirits" that is dedicated to hospital workers and those who have lost loved ones in the pandemic.

Other renovations in the project are focused on the front of the building, giving it a new look for visitors. That includes a sculpture created by artist-blacksmith Jeff Fetty. It features a large, colorful vase filled with flowers. Named “Rising Spirits,” the work honors hospital employees and those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

The project was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development as well as hospital contributions.