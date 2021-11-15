WVU Brings In More Research Dollars Than Ever Before

West Virginia University announced Monday it has brought in a record amount of funding for research projects in the past year. The university says it was awarded $203 million in the last fiscal year.

WVU is recognized as a top ranking, or R-1, research university. It is the only R-1 university in the state.

University officials say all that funding is necessary to complete dozens of ongoing research projects that look into topics like the environment , medicine and the social sciences .

“Our faculty and staff continue to amaze me every year in their dedication to elevating the research profile of West Virginia University,” said Vice President for Research Fred King in a press release.

The federal government is the university's largest source of research dollars, awarding $110 million in the past year. That is followed by state funding at $42 million and private funding at $40 million.

The National Institutes of Health alone gave W-V-U researchers $39 million in the past year. That funding is going towards research into stroke therapy and prevention , coronavirus variants , and opioid use disorder treatment in West Virginia clinics.

WVU’s latest research projects were announced online at WVU Today .

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

