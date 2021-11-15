© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
WVU Brings In More Research Dollars Than Ever Before

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published November 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST
WVU Campus
Duncan Slade
/
WVPB
A student walks on the downtown campus of West Virginia University.

West Virginia University announced Monday it has brought in a record amount of funding for research projects in the past year. The university says it was awarded $203 million in the last fiscal year.

WVU is recognized as a top ranking, or R-1, research university. It is the only R-1 university in the state.

University officials say all that funding is necessary to complete dozens of ongoing research projects that look into topics like the environment, medicine and the social sciences.

“Our faculty and staff continue to amaze me every year in their dedication to elevating the research profile of West Virginia University,” said Vice President for Research Fred King in a press release.

The federal government is the university's largest source of research dollars, awarding $110 million in the past year. That is followed by state funding at $42 million and private funding at $40 million.

The National Institutes of Health alone gave W-V-U researchers $39 million in the past year. That funding is going towards research into stroke therapy and prevention, coronavirus variants, and opioid use disorder treatment in West Virginia clinics.

WVU’s latest research projects were announced online at WVU Today.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

