Health & Science

Organization Builds Village in Greenbrier County To Help Women In Recovery

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published November 15, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST
IMG_4334.jpg
Courtesy
/
Bedroom at Seed Sower house in Dawson.

A new center for women recovering from substance use disorder opened this month in Greenbrier County.

Seed Sowers is a non-profit organization that helps women, 18 or older, who are recovering from substance use disorder. There are 16 listed eligibility requirements on the website including using substances at least two weeks before applying, being able to pass an on-site drug screen, and agreeing to stay at the house for six months to one year.

Women interested in the program can find the full list of requirements, including the cost and apply online. The 12-step program provides up to one year of housing for people in recovery.

Other parts of the program include mental and behavioral health services, criminal justice remediation, training and employment.

One village home in Dawson will be available for visitors during an open house, planned for Saturday Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other buildings are still being developed. The homes which will house 11 women each, are expected to be completed in about a year.

The community is invited to visit one of the Seed Sowers village houses later this week. Guests should register online before arriving.

Jessica Lilly
Jessica covers southern West Virginia for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org.
