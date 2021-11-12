Mobile Breast Exams Available in Parts of W.Va.

WVU Medicine’s Bonnie’s Bus is now taking appointments for mobile mammograms in parts of West Virginia.

The vehicle will visit Logan, Kanawha and Harrison counties next week. Health officials on the bus will provide three-dimensional mammograms and breast care education to women.

Patients need an appointment and a physician's order to get a mammogram. The patient’s insurance will be billed if available. The West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program will pay for mammograms of women living in the state who need financial assistance.

Pandemic precautions are in place. Appointments are available November 16 - 19 at the following locations and times:

The courthouse in Logan from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 16. For an appointment, call 304-792-8690.

Clendenin Health Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. For an appointment, call 304-548-7272.

Salem Family Healthcare from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 18. For an appointment, call 304-782-2000.

First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 19. For an appointment, call 304-622-2708.

A service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 21,500 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia.

