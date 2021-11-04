© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

Hospital Workers in Huntington Strike Against Benefits Rollback

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By David Adkins
Published November 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
strike-1-hosp.jpg
David Adkins / WVPB
/
Hundreds of workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital went on strike starting Nov. 3.

Union workers for Cabell Huntington Hospital went on strike Wednesday after contract negotiations fell through.

District 1199 of the Service Employee International Union announced that 1,000 clinical, service and maintenance workers voted to strike last month.

Since then, the union and the hospital have not been able to agree on a contract, which has now expired.

Union leaders say grievances against the hospital include an overall cut to benefits and regular disrespect to employees from management.

Yvonne Brooks, a union delegate, has worked with the hospital for 37 years. She says Cabell Huntington left employees with no choice but to strike.

“We're taking care of this community, we want to continue to take care of the community. And it's devastating to us to know that we've been pushed to the wall,” Brooks said.

Nurses are contractually unable to walk out, but many of them are supporting the strike as they can.

“We've had nurses that have been dropping off everything from firewood to food to water, just different supplies that we need,” said Amy Hayslett, an administrative organizer for SEIU District 1199. “But the best support that they can give them is just raising them up.”

strike-2-hosp.jpg
David Adkins / WVPB
SEIU District 1199 represents 1,000 clinical, service and maintenance workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Workers say the hospital is scaling back their once guaranteed health insurance coverage for past and present employees. This will result in raised health insurance costs for multiple generations of retired workers.

The union says hospital workers have not gone on strike since 1998. Cabell Huntington Hospital is one of the top employers in the Huntington area.

The hospital administration says the strike hasn’t impacted daily operations. The hospital has hired more temporary workers to replace those walking out.

“We are disappointed that the comprehensive offer made by the hospital to the members of SEIU District 1199 Service unit was not ratified [Tuesday]. Cabell Huntington Hospital has worked in good faith since August,” said Tim Martin, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer. “We welcome any members of the Service unit who wish to come to work to do so.”

Health & Science Labor City of Huntington Hospital
David Adkins
David Adkins is an intern reporter hailing from Huntington, West Virginia. He is currently working on his bachelor’s in Media Studies at Marshall University, where he currently acts as Continuity Director at the student run public station, WMUL 88.1 FM.
