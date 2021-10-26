© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Gov. Justice Warns: Average Age Of Coronavirus Deaths Is Decreasing

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published October 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT
deaths.jpg
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
/
The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia is decreasing.

Gov. Jim Justice began his regular COVID-19 briefing Tuesday by reading the ages and counties of those who have died since the beginning of the pandemic. He put emphasis on the ages of those in their 40s or below.

According to a new chart added to the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID Dashboard, the average age of those who have died has gone down.

In 2020, it was 77. Aside from a one month increase in July of this year, it has continued to fall. This month, the average age is 67.

“People who are younger are dying,” Justice said. “People are dying with this dreaded disease. You’ve got to get your booster shot.”

To access the chart, viewers must access the website, visit Other Trends and then select Case and Lab Trends. The chart is linked off of a Yellow Bar on that page.

As of Tuesday morning, 50.9 percent of West Virginians are fully vaccinated. Statewide 4,316 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 236 were fully vaccinated.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19Gov. Jim JusticeCOVID-19 Vaccine
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content