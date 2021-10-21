Princeton Community Hospital Joins WVU Health To Improve Care Access for Southern W.Va.

Princeton Community Hospital is expected to join the West Virginia University Health System over the nest year. PCH joined as an affiliate of the WVU Health System late last year. The hospital’s board of directors, the City of Princeton, and the system have signed a letter of intent for WVU Health to fully integrate the hospital.

Located in Mercer County, the hospital serves a 10-county region in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. PCH is fully accredited with more than 200 beds.

Southern West Virginia and Wyoming County native Karen Bowling was named president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital last summer. According to a release , the university hopes to bring quality health care closer to southern West Virginia.

The region has some of the worst health benchmarks in the country. According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources website , in 2018 counties with the highest rates of poor health included Boone, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, and Wyoming. All six counties are in the southern part of West Virginia.

City government is also hoping the move will help the economy. The paperwork and government approvals for this new relationship are expected to take more than a year.