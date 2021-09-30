W.Va. Public Employees Insurance Agency Executive Director Retiring

The executive director of the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency is retiring at the end of October.

Ted Cheatham announced his plans to retire effective Oct. 29.

Cheatham was appointed in 2006 to oversee the PEIA self-funded group health insurance plans, which provide health and life insurance to more than 200,000 active and retired public employees and their dependents, according to a news release.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Jason Haught as interim executive director of the agency. He has been its chief financial officer since 2001.

“I wish Ted all the best in his retirement and I have all the confidence in the world that Jason will step in for us and do a fantastic job,” Justice said in the release. “Ted served this state really well in a position that people cast a lot of rocks at sometimes. I congratulate Ted for his service and thank him beyond belief.