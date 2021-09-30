W.Va. Health Centers Receiving More Than $18 Million In Federal Funds

More than $18 million will go to 27 West Virginia health centers to strengthen health care infrastructure and assist health care in medically underserved communities, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said.

The funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the American Rescue plan, Manchin said Wednesday. It will be used to support expansion and renovation projects and support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations, Manchin said in a news release.

The awards range from about $511,000 to about $1.3 million.

The awards go to Valley Health Systems, Community Care of West Virginia, WomenCare Inc., Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Cabin Creek Health Systems, New River Health Association, Change Inc., Wirt County Health Service Association Inc., Bluestone Health Association, Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Rainelle Medical Center, E.A. Hawse Health Center, Belington Community Medical Services Association, Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Monroe County Health Department, Valley Health Care Inc., Williamson Health & Wellness Center, Ritchie County Primary Care Association, Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Pendleton Community Care, Tug River Health Association, Roane Family Health Care, St. George Medical Clinic, Clay-Battelle Health Services Association and Mountaineer Community Health Center.