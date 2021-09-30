© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science

W.Va. Health Centers Receiving More Than $18 Million In Federal Funds

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
Health Care Costs. Stethoscope. Health Care Costs Or Medical Ins
Alexandra Kanik
/
Ohio Valley ReSource

More than $18 million will go to 27 West Virginia health centers to strengthen health care infrastructure and assist health care in medically underserved communities, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said.

The funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the American Rescue plan, Manchin said Wednesday. It will be used to support expansion and renovation projects and support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations, Manchin said in a news release.

The awards range from about $511,000 to about $1.3 million.

The awards go to Valley Health Systems, Community Care of West Virginia, WomenCare Inc., Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Cabin Creek Health Systems, New River Health Association, Change Inc., Wirt County Health Service Association Inc., Bluestone Health Association, Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Rainelle Medical Center, E.A. Hawse Health Center, Belington Community Medical Services Association, Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Monroe County Health Department, Valley Health Care Inc., Williamson Health & Wellness Center, Ritchie County Primary Care Association, Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Pendleton Community Care, Tug River Health Association, Roane Family Health Care, St. George Medical Clinic, Clay-Battelle Health Services Association and Mountaineer Community Health Center.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
