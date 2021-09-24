Region Mourns Loss of Beloved Football Coach To COVID Complications

Hundreds of Southern West Virginia residents are expected to pay their respects after the death of a 39-year-old Monroe County football coach.

Ben Thornton passed away Sunday from COVID.

Thornton was Head Coach of the Peterstown Middle School football team and assistant coach at his alma mater, James Monroe High School. He was known to sports writers across the state as a standout high school running back in the late 90s. He went on to play at Concord University where his nickname was ‘BFT.’

Off the field, Thornton was well-known for his encouraging attitude and passion for music . One song he wrote and performed called “Soulshine” seems to have an appropriate message as Thornton was a positive light in many lives.

Ben’s son, Trevin “Trevi Lee” Thornton played in a football game for the Peterstown Middle School Pirates the day he learned his dad had passed. Trevin went on to score four touchdowns and a two-point conversion, in honor of his father.

Visitation is Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Peterstown Middle School Football Field. A private funeral will follow.

Friends have also organized an ATV ride to honor Thornton’s memory. The benefit ride is scheduled for October 2 in Peterstown.