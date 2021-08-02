© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Gov. Justice Encourages West Virginians To Register As An Organ Donor

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published August 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT
Jim Justice - Nov 16 2020.jpg
WV Governor's' Office
/
Gov. Jim Justice speaks during his virtual press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic on Nov. 16, 2020.

Justice, along with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), and the organization Donate Life West Virginia say they hope the proclamation will encourage more people to register to become an organ donor.

In 2019, West Virginia became one of the first states to make it possible to register as an organ donor on hunting or fishing license applications. So far, more than 33,000 people in the state have registered through that option. But numbers remain low compared to the rest of the country. According to a news release from The Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), 35 percent of West Virginians are registered organ donors. The national average is about 50 percent.

More than 500 West Virginians are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Experts say that one donor can save up to eight lives.

There are two transplant centers in the state -- WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial in Morgantown and CAMC in Charleston.

Tags

Health & ScienceOrgan Donor
Jessica Lilly
Jessica can be heard on Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Morning the station’s daily radio news program. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content