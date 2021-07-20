No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported Over Weekend

Gov. Jim Justice celebrated Tuesday as the first time in his regular COVID-19 briefings that he didn’t have to report any new deaths. No one has passed away from the virus since Friday.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Justice has read the ages and home counties of every person who died from COVID-19.

“Remember July the 20th, and let’s hope and pray this will be the norm as we go forward,” Justice said. “Then eventually we’ll extinguish this killer that ran through all of us.”

There are signs that the good news might not last. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state has increased 60 percent since July 4 . The number of people in the ICU and people on ventilators has doubled since the holiday weekend.

Nationally , cases and deaths are rising, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Justice noted that the new, more infectious Delta variant has appeared in 11 counties in the state and 22 individual cases have been reported. That can be an undercount since not all positive cases are tested for variants.

So far about 2,900 West Virginians have died from COVID-19.

