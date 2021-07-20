© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported Over Weekend

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler,
Eric Douglas
Published July 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on coronavirus response and alerts in a virtual briefing with media and citizens on March 24, 2020.
WV Governor's Office
/

Gov. Jim Justice celebrated Tuesday as the first time in his regular COVID-19 briefings that he didn’t have to report any new deaths. No one has passed away from the virus since Friday.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Justice has read the ages and home counties of every person who died from COVID-19.

“Remember July the 20th, and let’s hope and pray this will be the norm as we go forward,” Justice said. “Then eventually we’ll extinguish this killer that ran through all of us.”

There are signs that the good news might not last. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state has increased 60 percent since July 4. The number of people in the ICU and people on ventilators has doubled since the holiday weekend.

Nationally, cases and deaths are rising, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Justice noted that the new, more infectious Delta variant has appeared in 11 counties in the state and 22 individual cases have been reported. That can be an undercount since not all positive cases are tested for variants.

So far about 2,900 West Virginians have died from COVID-19.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 502-377-0438.
See stories by June Leffler
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content