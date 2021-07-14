© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record in 2020, W. Va. Sees 40 Percent Increase

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published July 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 140 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.
Overdose deaths soared to a record 92,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.

That estimate far outpaces the 72,000 drug overdose deaths reached the previous year and amounts to a 29% increase.

West Virginia saw an almost 40 percent increase in these deaths compared to 2019.

Neighboring states had similar results. Kentucky's fatal overdoses increased by 54 percent and Virginia's by 42 percent.

Vermont saw the highest jump at 58 percent.

June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 502-377-0438.
