Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record in 2020, W. Va. Sees 40 Percent Increase

Overdose deaths soared to a record 92,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.

That estimate far outpaces the 72,000 drug overdose deaths reached the previous year and amounts to a 29% increase.

West Virginia saw an almost 40 percent increase in these deaths compared to 2019.

Neighboring states had similar results. Kentucky's fatal overdoses increased by 54 percent and Virginia's by 42 percent.

Vermont saw the highest jump at 58 percent.

