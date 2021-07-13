West Virginia Holds Out In Purdue Settlement

A majority of states involved in Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy case are ready to settle. West Virginia is not.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday he doesn’t agree with the settlement formula , which would allocate funds largely based on population. He said West Virginia needs a bigger piece of the pie, since it was hit so hard by the opioid epidemic.

“Any such allocation formula fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state,” he said. “That is not acceptable. We are going to keep fighting that.”

Morrisey said he will argue this point before a bankruptcy court on Aug. 9 in New York.

The Sackler family, who founded Purdue Pharma, has put up $4.5 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging the drug company fueled the opioid crisis in communities across the U.S. The money would be dispersed over a decade.

Amid these lawsuits, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy. Those suing the drug manufacturer need to sign off on the company’s bankruptcy plan before the Sacklers can give up ownership of the company.

The settlement plan would shield the Sacklers from further opioid litigation.

