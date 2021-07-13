© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

West Virginia Holds Out In Purdue Settlement

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published July 13, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT
Patrick Morrisey, W. Va. Attorney General
Janet Kunicki
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A majority of states involved in Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy case are ready to settle. West Virginia is not.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday he doesn’t agree with the settlement formula, which would allocate funds largely based on population. He said West Virginia needs a bigger piece of the pie, since it was hit so hard by the opioid epidemic.

“Any such allocation formula fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state,” he said. “That is not acceptable. We are going to keep fighting that.”

Morrisey said he will argue this point before a bankruptcy court on Aug. 9 in New York.

The Sackler family, who founded Purdue Pharma, has put up $4.5 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging the drug company fueled the opioid crisis in communities across the U.S. The money would be dispersed over a decade.

Amid these lawsuits, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy. Those suing the drug manufacturer need to sign off on the company’s bankruptcy plan before the Sacklers can give up ownership of the company.

The settlement plan would shield the Sacklers from further opioid litigation.

Tags

Health & ScienceAttorney General Patrick MorriseyOpioid SettlementPurdue Pharma
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 502-377-0438.
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content