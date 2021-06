Owner Of 2 W.Va. Pharmacies Fined In Prescription Probe

The owner of two West Virginia pharmacies has agreed to pay $300,000 in civil penalties to settle allegations that they filled illegitimate prescriptions in violation of federal law.

Federal prosecutors said Beckley Pharmacy's two locations and Bee Well Pharmacy in South Charleston filled prescriptions that were not for a legitimate medical purpose from 2015 to 2020.

Under the settlement announced Monday, Bee Well Pharmacy will be unable to fill prescriptions for controlled substances after agreeing to surrender its Drug Enforcement Administration registration. The Beckley locations will retain their registrations but must adhere to more stringent regulatory and reporting obligations, prosecutors said.

“Pharmacies must keep accurate records and maintain strong controls when handling controlled substances,” acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said in a statement. ”Those that fail to do so open the door to the potential diversion of drugs, the illegal distribution, and abuse of these drugs.”