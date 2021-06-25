© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Small Businesses In Southern W.Va. Prepare To Hire People In Substance Use Recovery

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published June 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
Fruits of Labor COH Swag.jpeg
Courtesey
/
Impact boxes went out across the region to launch the Communities of Healing Virtual Gathering happening that started on April 12th.

A new program called Communities of Healing is working with Southern West Virginia communities and businesses to connect them with those who are in opioid substance-use disorder recovery.

The demand is high. Between 1999 and 2015 West Virginia's labor force fell to 3.3 percent for men and 4.2 percent for women because of opioids, according to the American Action Forum (AAF), a center-right think tank.

The Communities of Healing recovery-to-work program is focused on helping employees create a space that’s recovery friendly. The idea is to address the stigma that surrounds hiring people who are in recovery. It’s modeled after a culinary program based in Rainelle called Fruits of Labor. The company has years of experience in working with those in recovery, helping them to attain job skills and confidence for their futures.

Managers or owners from 10 small businesses recently completed four months of training as part of the recovery-to-work program. Organizers say they are looking for 10 more businesses or social enterprises that are interested in participating.

Those involved in the current program include:

· Chris Adams, Appalachian Furnishings, Rockview, WV

· Samantha Phillips, Sage and Lila Company, Beaver, WV

· Maxine Johnson, Appalachian Artistic Adventures, Princeton, WV

· Brittany Massaroni, Armadio Luxury Exchange, Princeton, WV

· Amy Patterson, Sandstone General Store and Eatery, Sandstone, WV

· Yvonne Ortiz, Heavenly Sweet Pastries, Meadow Bridge, WV

· Adam Hodges, MuttonChops, Oak Hill, WV

· Jennifer Gilkerson, Sunset Berry Farm & Produce, Alderson, WV

· Trey Yates, Greenbrier Dairy, Alderson, WV

· James Birt, Housed-Up; Fayetteville, WV

Employers can register for the Communities of Healing recovery-to-work program at the Fruits of Labor Communities of Healing website. Registration is open through July 23.

Tags

Health & ScienceOpioid Recovery
Jessica Lilly
Jessica can be heard on Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Morning the station’s daily radio news program. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now