Health & Science

West Virginia Gets OK For Summer Food Benefits For Students

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT
Food.jpg.jpg

West Virginia families with eligible school-age children will receive funding from the federal government for groceries this summer.

One-time benefits of $375 are expected to be issued for each eligible child by mid-July, the state Department of Education said in a news release. The benefits will be loaded onto existing pandemic electronic benefits transfer cards that were issued during the 2020-21 school year.

School-age children are eligible if they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and qualified for free or reduced-price school meals. Children under age 6 are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

The state expects to issue $83.4 million to more than 222,000 schoolchildren and $13.3 million to 35,000 kids enrolled in SNAP this summer.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

FoodFederal moneyU.S. Department of Agriculture
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
