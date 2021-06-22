© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

Humana Picked To Continue Medicare Service For West Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT
Health Care Costs. Stethoscope. Health Care Costs Or Medical Ins
Alexandra Kanik
/
Ohio Valley ReSource

West Virginia has picked Humana Inc. to continue providing health insurance for the 54,000 retirees eligible for Medicare and their dependents in the state.

The state’s public employees’ insurance agency awarded the health provider a new, four-year contract last week.

“We value the relationship we have built with the Humana team over the past 11 years,” the head of the agency, Ted Cheatham, said in a statement. “The personal approach that Humana brings will allow us to ensure the health and well-being of our retirees for years to come.”

Humana has served the state since 2010, when it was first picked to provide health insurance to the state’s retirees, according to a company news release.

The company has a variety of health plans that include more than 170,000 people in the state.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
