© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Trans Healthcare Case Moves Forward in W. Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published May 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT
transgender_symbol.jpg

A legal case by three transgender West Virginians against the state’s top health officials can move forward, following a decision this week in federal court.

The plaintiffs, represented by the nation’s largest legal firm advocating for LGBTQ rights, filed their class action lawsuit in November.

The complaint is against the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which runs the West Virginia Medicaid program, and the state Public Employees Insurance Agency.

These agencies asked a federal judge to dismiss the case in January. Now that the judge has denied that request, the case can move forward.

The plaintiffs say the state Medicaid program and PEIA are discriminating against low-income transgender members by denying coverage for gender-confirming care.

Gender-confirming care refers to treatments like hormonal replacement therapy or surgery that better align a person’s body to their gender identity.

Emily Allen contributed to this story.

Tags

Health & ScienceInsurancetransgenderGenderHealthcareMedicaid
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 502-377-0438.
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content