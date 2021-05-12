Company Plans New Residential Substance Use Treatment Centers In Boone, Morgan Counties

Lotus Recovery Centers is set to open new operations in Boone and Morgan counties with major renovations of two existing structures, Gov. Jim Justice announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Justice discussed the benefits of providing treatment, noting that the opioid epidemic has hurt many West Virginians.

“If we can somehow bring them back, bring them back to the lives they had before they went down this path, what an incredible accomplishment,” he said. “And we need ‘em, we need ‘em back.”

The renovations at the old Bath High School in Morgan County and the Comfort Inn in Boone County will provide 30-60 day residential substance use treatment.

Economically, the renovations at Bath High School will cost $3 million. The facility will employ 50 to 60 people with an average salary of $55,000 a year. The Boone County facility will be a 60-bed facility, although the staffing there wasn’t immediately known.