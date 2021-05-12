© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science

Company Plans New Residential Substance Use Treatment Centers In Boone, Morgan Counties

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published May 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT
comfort inn boone.jpg
The Comfort Motel in Boone County is being converted into a 60 bed residential treatment facility by Lotus Recovery Centers.

Lotus Recovery Centers is set to open new operations in Boone and Morgan counties with major renovations of two existing structures, Gov. Jim Justice announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Justice discussed the benefits of providing treatment, noting that the opioid epidemic has hurt many West Virginians.

“If we can somehow bring them back, bring them back to the lives they had before they went down this path, what an incredible accomplishment,” he said. “And we need ‘em, we need ‘em back.”

The renovations at the old Bath High School in Morgan County and the Comfort Inn in Boone County will provide 30-60 day residential substance use treatment.

Economically, the renovations at Bath High School will cost $3 million. The facility will employ 50 to 60 people with an average salary of $55,000 a year. The Boone County facility will be a 60-bed facility, although the staffing there wasn’t immediately known.

Johnathan Frazier, a native West Virginian and executive director for the Lotus Recovery Centers’ West Virginia operations, said that Lotus is providing “quality care for those who need it and quality careers.”

