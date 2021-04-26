© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

Get $100 With A Vaccine Shot, Eligible For Those 35 And Younger

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published April 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
justice_state_of_the_state.jpg

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the state will offer a $100 savings bond to anyone between the ages of 16 to 35 who receives, and has already received, a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 380,000 state residents fit that age group. With a potential price tag of tens of millions of dollars, Justice said it would be “the best money ever spent.”

That money would come from federal CARES Act funding.

Of all cases documented in the state in the last seven days, more than 40 percent were among those 30 years old and younger.

This cash incentive is one way Justice and his COVID-19 task force hope to increase vaccination rates.

Some employers in the U.S. are handing out similar monetary incentives. But West Virginia may be the first state to do so.

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is dwindling. West Virginia had an early lead in the nation’s vaccine rollout. It has since fallen to the middle of the pack. When it comes to vaccinating those 65 and older, the state is dead last, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state says it will meet people where they are to get out the vaccine.

“We may even have to go door to door,” Justice said.

State officials hope to bring vaccine supply to a number of events and sites: sporting events, fairs, food banks, state parks, workplaces and stores.

Justice set a benchmark last week, saying once 70 percent of eligible West Virginians are vaccinated, he would rescind the indoor mask mandate.

Half of West Virginia residents have received at least one dose.

CORRECTION: An earlier version said only those 35 and younger who have yet to get a shot could get the $100 incentive. A press release from the governor's office says the incentive is retroactive. Everyone eligible should receive their savings bond in the mail.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19VaccinesGov. Jim Justice
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 502-377-0438.
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content