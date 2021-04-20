New Online Tool Meant To Help Curb Substance Use Disorder Stigma

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the Charleston-based non-profit Quality Insights have developed a new e-learning system aimed to help healthcare workers reduce the stigma around people with substance use disorder.

Stigma can impact the quality of clinical care for people with substance use disorder, or SUD.

A new e-learning system is meant to help bias among health care professionals.

The groups developed online tools tailored to the unique experiences of health care workers around individuals with substance use disorder and the importance of language.

The program focuses in part on terminology. The program promotes language like ‘a person with substance use disorder’ rather than ‘addict’ or ‘infants exposed to substances before birth’ versus ‘drug baby.’ The tools are also meant to help reduce compassion fatigue.

Health care professionals at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital will have access to the e-learning system.

