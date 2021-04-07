© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

U.K. Coronavirus Variant Spreading Through W. Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published April 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
An illustration of the variant found in the United Kingdom. To infect a cell, the virus's spike protein (red) has to bind to a receptor on the cell's surface (blue). Mutations help the virus bind more tightly.
An illustration of the variant found in the United Kingdom. To infect a cell, the virus's spike protein (red) has to bind to a receptor on the cell's surface (blue). Mutations help the virus bind more tightly.

So far more than 140 cases of the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus have been detected in West Virginia. Many were found in border counties like Berkeley, Monongalia and Ohio. Kanawha County reported its first case of the variant Wednesday.

State health officials say the U.K. variant is twice as contagious and twice as deadly as the virus originating in Wuhan, China.

Officials also point to the variant as a reason to accelerate vaccinations for young people. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said Wednesday younger, “more sociable” West Virginians are contributing to the spread of this variant. Data from the Department of Health and Human Resources say 20 percent of UK variant cases in the state occurred in those 20 to 29 years old.

The state is partnering with West Virginia universities and the CDC to see how prevalent the variant is. These groups are testing, or sequencing, about 1,300 coronavirus specimens a week.

The first cases of the variant were found in West Virginia in late February.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday the U.K. variant is now the most common strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 502-377-0438.
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content