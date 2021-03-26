House Delegates Discuss Affordable Healthcare Bills

Legislators have considered bills regarding telehealth, affordable healthcare, harm reduction and a host of other health topics in this latest session.

Delegates Matthew Rohrbach, a Republican from Cabell County, and Barbara Fleischauer, a Democrat from Monongalia County, spoke with WVPB on Thursday. Both are sponsoring bills that would cut costs for those with diabetes. They are also both sponsoring legislation that would extend Medicaid coverage for postpartum women.

Appalachia Health News reporter June Leffler spoke with them Thursday.

The Legislature Today - Interview with Fleischauer & Rohrbach - March 25, 2021

This interview was edited and directed by Chris Oxley. Chuck Frostick ran the camera. Corey Foster made the graphics. Jeff Higley is our audio engineer.