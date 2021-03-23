© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

Summer Program Announced For First Generation WV College Students Interested In STEM

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published March 23, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
A new program sponsored by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is meant to help first generation and underrepresented college freshmen in West Virginia who want to study math and science. The program will offer a two-week immersive research experience for incoming freshmen this summer.

It is also designed to expand students’ STEM networks through peer mentoring and leadership training.

Scholarships are available for participating students to use towards studies during the first two years of college enrollment.

The program is a federal initiative hosted by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission called First2 Network (First2).

First2 Network is funded in part by the National Science Foundation.

Jessica Lilly
Jessica can be heard on Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Morning the station’s daily radio news program. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org
