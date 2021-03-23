Summer Program Announced For First Generation WV College Students Interested In STEM

A new program sponsored by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is meant to help first generation and underrepresented college freshmen in West Virginia who want to study math and science. The program will offer a two-week immersive research experience for incoming freshmen this summer.

It is also designed to expand students’ STEM networks through peer mentoring and leadership training.

Scholarships are available for participating students to use towards studies during the first two years of college enrollment.

The program is a federal initiative hosted by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission called First2 Network (First2).

First2 Network is funded in part by the National Science Foundation.

