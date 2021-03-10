© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Gov. Justice Says COVID-19 Deaths Undercount Is 'Awful'

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published March 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives a speech during a Department of Tourism conference Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at the Morgantown Event Center.
Jesse Wright
/
WVPB

Every time Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference he reads the age, gender, and county of everyone in West Virginia that has recently died from COVID-19.

On Friday, he will read a much longer list of those that have passed. That’s because state officials say 70 health care providers throughout the state did not report 168 deaths.

"How in the world could we have 168 great West Virginians that we just passed by. It’s awful," Justice said at a virtual press briefing today.

The state noticed the undercount once death certificates came to vital statistics, a process that takes several weeks. These deaths mostly occurred in December and January. The state will reach out to each of the 70 providers. Almost half of those providers are in Kanawha County.

Including the undercount, nearly 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 304-556-4913
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content