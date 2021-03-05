Greek Activities Shut Down On Marshall Campus For COVID Violations

Marshall University shut down all fraternity and sorority activities after reports of COVID-19 violations, according to a press release from the university.

Marshall officials issued a cease and desist letter to all Greek organizations for all on and off campus activities after the violations were reported. The allegations include large parties with no masks or social distancing. There are videos and photos on social media to support the allegations, along with witness reports, the statement said.

“Marshall University’s number one priority has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff,” said Lisa Martin, Marshall’s director of student conduct. “We will not tolerate behavior that potentially jeopardizes our community’s safety and will thoroughly investigate these reports.”

All activities have been suspended until a full investigation of the allegations has been completed.

