Charleston TV & Radio Back On The Air
Health & Science

Greek Activities Shut Down On Marshall Campus For COVID Violations

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published March 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST
Marshall University shut down all fraternity and sorority activities after reports of COVID-19 violations, according to a press release from the university.

Marshall officials issued a cease and desist letter to all Greek organizations for all on and off campus activities after the violations were reported. The allegations include large parties with no masks or social distancing. There are videos and photos on social media to support the allegations, along with witness reports, the statement said.

“Marshall University’s number one priority has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff,” said Lisa Martin, Marshall’s director of student conduct. “We will not tolerate behavior that potentially jeopardizes our community’s safety and will thoroughly investigate these reports.”

All activities have been suspended until a full investigation of the allegations has been completed.

Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
