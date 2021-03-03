West Virginians 50 And Older Now Qualify For COVID-19 Vaccine

As of today, a lot more West Virginians will qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Jim Justice announced at a virtual press briefing Wednesday that the state has lowered the age requirement from 65 to 50 for the general population. Teachers 40 and older will also be able to receive their first shot.

The state is also opening eligibility to anyone with a number of disabilities or health concerns, regardless of age. That includes those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Anyone who needs assistance with basic living now qualifies for their first shot.

Same goes for those with health conditions that put them at a higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. That includes anyone who has had an organ transplant, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, or is medically obese. Pregnant women are also included.

The state will continue to prioritize those 65 and older. To get on the waiting list, register online at the Department of Health and Human Resources website. Currently more than 300,000 West Virginians have signed up through that portal.