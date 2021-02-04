© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

Prescription Opioid Marketer Settles With W.Va. For $10 Million

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published February 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST
Morrisey settlement
Office of West Virginia's Attorney General
/
Office of West Virginia's Attorney General
West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a major prescription painkiller marketer has settled with the state in February 2021.

A consultant to big-name prescription opioid manufacturers will pay out a $10 million settlement to West Virginia, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today.

McKinsey & Company worked for Purdue Pharma and other companies to market and sell prescription painkillers, which states like West Virginia claim increased the opioid crisis at home.

Morrisey filed the lawsuit and a settlement was reached Thursday. This happened on the same day McKinsey settled a multistate lawsuit for nearly $600 million.

West Virginia was not part of the joint lawsuit that resulted in the hefty payout. Instead, Morrisey pursued action on his own.

“I've always been a believer that the monies should be based on the severity of the problem that you have in the state, not just population,” Morrisey said regarding the separate case.

“That was our call, so that there could be a separate negotiation, because I believe then, and only then, are you going to have the ability to truly have an amount and an agreement which reflects West Virginia's unique needs,” he said.

Morrisey says he will push the state legislature to funnel this money to combat the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, most likely through efforts under the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment.

Tags

Health & ScienceOpioid EpidemicOpioid SettlementAttorney General Patrick Morrisey
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 304-556-4913
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content