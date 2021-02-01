COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations Drop Significantly As Clinics Rise

In West Virginia, state health officials are reporting lower daily infection rates and fewer hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia peaked in early January, with more than 800 patients admitted in a single day. Now, West Virginia hospitals are only treating half that.

“This is the lowest number of hospitalizations in West Virginia since Thanksgiving,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “God forbid we don’t ever go back there again.”

Justice and other state leaders called this a pleasant surprise during their regular COVID-19 briefing today. Officials also announced 55 vaccination clinics for this week - one in every county.

Most locations are already full, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, but West Virginians can still pre-register for the vaccine through the state’s COVID-19 website.

West Virginia is prioritizing essential employees and senior citizens, 65 and older, for first doses.

