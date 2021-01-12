W.Va. Health Leaders Announce Several More Vaccine Clinics Open This Week
West Virginia Health officials announced 14 free vaccination clinics opening this week for West Virginians who are 80-years-old and older.
Hours after announcing the locations, clinics serving the state’s most populous areas reached capacity.
Monongalia and Cabell county locations have no more availability this week, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource.
In Kanawha County, the local health department is no longer accepting appointments for its Wednesday clinic. However, Cabin Creek Health Systems will begin accepting appointments Wednesday for its clinic on Friday.
The three filled-clinics received more than 1,700 vaccine doses, according to the DHHR. All 14 clinics received 6,300 doses total.
In southern West Virginia, nine counties will have access to a clinic on Thursday at the state fairgrounds in Greenbrier County, where health officials received 500 doses.
Hundreds more doses also went to locations in Randolph, Berkeley, Braxton, Hardy, Harrison, Wood and Hancock counties.
The vaccination sites announced for this week (Jan. 13 to Jan. 15) are located here:
Randolph County
Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Phil Gainer Center
142 Robert E. Lee Ave.
Elkins, WV 26241
By appointment only: 304-636-4764
Berkeley County
Thursday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center
273 Woodbury Ave.
Martinsburg, WV 25404
Walk-in clinic
Braxton County
Thursday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Gassaway Baptist Church
56 Beall Drive
Gassaway, WV 26624
By appointment only: 304-471-2240
Greenbrier County (also serving Fayette, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties)
Thursday, Jan. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building
947 Maplewood Ave.
Lewisburg, WV 24901
By appointment only:
Fayette County: 304-574-1617
Greenbrier County: 304-645-1787
McDowell County: 304-448-2174
Mercer County: 304-324-8367
Monroe County: 304-772-3064
Pocahontas County: 304-799-4154
Raleigh County: 304-252-8531
Summers County: 304-466-3388
Wyoming County: 304-732-7941
Hardy County (also serving Grant, Hampshire and Mineral counties)
Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LOCATION: National Guard Armory
157 Freedom Way
Moorefield, WV 26836
By appointment only:
Hardy County: 304-530-6355 or 304-897-7400
Hampshire County: 304-496-9640
Grant County: 304-257-4922
Mineral County: 304-788-1321
Harrison County
Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Nathan Goff Armory
5 Armory Road
Clarksburg, WV 26301
By appointment only: 304-423-7969
Wood County
Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LOCATION: The Elite Center
2000 1st Ave.
Parkersburg, WV 26101
By appointment only: call 304-420-1449 after 12 p.m. on Wednesday
Hancock County
Friday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Weirton High School Gymnasium
100 Red Rider Road
Weirton, WV 26062
By appointment only:
Hancock County: 304-564-3343
Brooke County: 304-737-3665
Kanawha County, Cabin Creek Health Systems
Friday, Jan. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Riverside High School
1 Warrior Way
Belle, WV 25015
By appointment only: 304-734-2040 after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, or email covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org
Emily Allen is a Report for America corps member.