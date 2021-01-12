W.Va. Health Leaders Announce Several More Vaccine Clinics Open This Week

West Virginia Health officials announced 14 free vaccination clinics opening this week for West Virginians who are 80-years-old and older.

Hours after announcing the locations, clinics serving the state’s most populous areas reached capacity.

Monongalia and Cabell county locations have no more availability this week, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource.

In Kanawha County, the local health department is no longer accepting appointments for its Wednesday clinic. However, Cabin Creek Health Systems will begin accepting appointments Wednesday for its clinic on Friday.

The three filled-clinics received more than 1,700 vaccine doses, according to the DHHR. All 14 clinics received 6,300 doses total.

In southern West Virginia, nine counties will have access to a clinic on Thursday at the state fairgrounds in Greenbrier County, where health officials received 500 doses.

Hundreds more doses also went to locations in Randolph, Berkeley, Braxton, Hardy, Harrison, Wood and Hancock counties.

The vaccination sites announced for this week (Jan. 13 to Jan. 15) are located here:

Randolph County

Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Phil Gainer Center

142 Robert E. Lee Ave.

Elkins, WV 26241

By appointment only: 304-636-4764

Berkeley County

Thursday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center

273 Woodbury Ave.

Martinsburg, WV 25404

Walk-in clinic

Braxton County

Thursday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Gassaway Baptist Church

56 Beall Drive

Gassaway, WV 26624

By appointment only: 304-471-2240

Greenbrier County (also serving Fayette, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties)

Thursday, Jan. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LOCATION: State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building

947 Maplewood Ave.

Lewisburg, WV 24901

By appointment only:

Fayette County: 304-574-1617

Greenbrier County: 304-645-1787

McDowell County: 304-448-2174

Mercer County: 304-324-8367

Monroe County: 304-772-3064

Pocahontas County: 304-799-4154

Raleigh County: 304-252-8531

Summers County: 304-466-3388

Wyoming County: 304-732-7941

Hardy County (also serving Grant, Hampshire and Mineral counties)

Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: National Guard Armory

157 Freedom Way

Moorefield, WV 26836

By appointment only:

Hardy County: 304-530-6355 or 304-897-7400

Hampshire County: 304-496-9640

Grant County: 304-257-4922

Mineral County: 304-788-1321

Harrison County

Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Nathan Goff Armory

5 Armory Road

Clarksburg, WV 26301

By appointment only: 304-423-7969

Wood County

Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: The Elite Center

2000 1st Ave.

Parkersburg, WV 26101

By appointment only: call 304-420-1449 after 12 p.m. on Wednesday

Hancock County

Friday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Weirton High School Gymnasium

100 Red Rider Road

Weirton, WV 26062

By appointment only:

Hancock County: 304-564-3343

Brooke County: 304-737-3665

Kanawha County, Cabin Creek Health Systems

Friday, Jan. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Riverside High School

1 Warrior Way

Belle, WV 25015

By appointment only: 304-734-2040 after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, or email covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org

Emily Allen is a Report for America corps member.

