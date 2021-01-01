© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

42 West Virginians Got Antibodies Instead Of Vaccine

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 1, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST
Moderna COVID-10 Vaccine
Elise Amendola/AP
/
AP
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard said 42 people on Wednesday were accidentally injected with antibodies to fight COVID-19 instead of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, WCHS-TV reported.

The injections of the Regeneron antibody product were given during a clinic hosted by the Boone County Health Department. The Guard said they do not believe there is any risk of harm to the 42 individuals who received the incorrect shot.

“The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again,” Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, said in a Thursday news release.

Everyone who received the incorrect shot has been contacted or is in the process of being contacted, according to the release. The state Department of Health and Human Resources will follow up with them, and they will be given priority status for getting the vaccine.

Health & ScienceCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccines
