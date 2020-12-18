© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

Morgantown Nursing Home Receives First Wave Of Vaccines

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published December 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST
sundale.jpg
Michael Hicks, center, CEO of the Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, W.Va. checks in to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's press conference on Friday.

Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown was the site of one of the first COVID-19 outbreaks in the state in March, where more than 50 residents and staff were infected in the early days of the pandemic.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice this week reported that the Morgantown facility has been one of the first rehabilitation and long term care facilities in the state to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Michael Hicks, Sundale’s CEO, reports the facility held vaccinations Tuesday and again Friday.

“We’ve now vaccinated over 80 percent, I think it’s close to 85 percent of the residents we have here at Sundale.”

Had the state followed the federal government’s guidelines, the facility wouldn’t have started delivering vaccines until next week.

While the state continued its nursing home vaccine plan, U.S.Sen. Joe Manchin questioned why veterans were not included in the early roll out of people at risk. Justice said that the Veterans Administration is in the federal plan, but would be 100 percent supportive of including veterans in the vaccination rollout.

Health & ScienceCOVID-19 VaccineGovernor Jim Justice
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
