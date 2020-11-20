Non-Profit Offers Virtual Assistance To Apply For ‘Obamacare’

West Virginians have about three weeks left to enroll for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and a non-profit in the state has offered socially distanced help to apply.

West Virginians can shop around for health insurance through the ACA Marketplace until Dec. 15. The Marketplace provides insurance options that qualify under ‘Obamacare.’

Those who want or need help applying online for health insurance can use the West Virginia Navigator -- a free program run by a non-profit. Because of the pandemic, there is only virtual help this year through telephone or Zoom, as opposed to the program’s regular in-person help.

“This time of year, people are bombarded with ads for health insurance,” said Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator. “Some are legitimate, but some are not. We are grant-funded, so we have no profit motive, and our only goal is to help people find the best, most affordable plan for them.”

Those who need financial help with insurance can also find that through the West Virginia Navigator program. Eight in 10 applicants who applied last year were eligible for aid, the non-profit said.

More than 200,000 West Virginians depend on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance annually.

Anyone needing assistance signing up for health care can click here.

