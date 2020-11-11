© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Forced Apart: Can Our Economy Rebound Without Safe, Reliable Child Care?

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay
Published November 11, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST
The coronavirus has divided the world’s workforce into some new categories. White collar workers are remote employees who can do their jobs from home. Blue collar workers are often essential, front-line workers who must show up on the job to keep the supply chain and service industries moving. Essential medical workers keep our hospitals and clinics open. And there’s another group of workers on which the success of all the above — and some argue our very economy — rely: child-care workers.

Early on in the pandemic, many states declared day-care facilities to be critical care sites and ordered them open to care for the children of our essential workers. Months later, those businesses face continually evolving regulations designed to keep children and workers safe. The success of our services and our economy is banking on them.

