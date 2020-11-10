Tracking COVID-19 In West Virginia

These graphs show key measures of COVID-19: daily positive tests, the number of daily tests, the rate of positive tests, deaths, and hospitalizations.

We use data provided by the COVID Tracking Project, the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Daily Cases And Tests

Positive tests mean the number of tests that come back positive while daily tests are the number of tests administered per day. Daily tests might include duplicate entries that create unavoidable variations.

Seven-day moving averages reduce variations in data and present a clearer picture of the spread.

Positivity Rate

Positivity rate is defined as the percent of total tests that are positive. We calculated the seven-day average positivity rate by dividing averages of cases and tests.

Incidence Rate

Incidence rate is defined as the number of positive tests per 100,000 people. This is one of the main indicators showing the spread of the virus.

Deaths And Hospitalizations

Deaths include cases that were confirmed by testing as well as those in which the death certificate mentions COVID-19 or equivalent as cause of death.