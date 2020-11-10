Ohio Valley ReSource Adds Important Measures To West Virginia COVID Data Tracker

The Ohio Valley ReSource has expanded its COVID Data Tracker to include more measures to help you better understand the spread of coronavirus in West Virginia, including the number of people hospitalized due to the virus and the amount of coronavirus testing being done.

The data tracker we launched in April provided daily updates on the number of positive cases and deaths, a 7-day average trend line on cases, and a snapshot of each county’s cases along with the key health measures of a county that can make people more vulnerable to the worst effects of the virus. That is still available at this site.

The new data tracker adds to that by providing new interactive graphics, including this one on hospitalizations and people in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

We have also added a measure of the coronavirus testing being conducted and the positivity rate from those tests, which shows the percentage of tests that bring a positive result.

A high positivity rate can indicate rapid spread in an area, and a need for more testing.

We have also added a graphic to show the incidence of positive tests per 100,000 people, another important measure that can show how the virus is spreading.

Data Trackers are also available for neighboring states Ohio and Kentucky. We’ll continue to bring you the most reliable and up-to-date information on coronavirus. You can find all the tracker tools and all ReSource stories on the coronavirus pandemic at YourCovidReSource.org.

