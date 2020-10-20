Bateman Hospital Testing Staff As COVID Cases Increase

Nearly 60 patients and employees at a state-run psychiatric hospital in Huntington have recently tested positive for the coronavirus and haven’t yet recovered, according to state health officials.

The Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday that more than 80 people working and living at the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus since the hospital’s first confirmed case among staff on July 31. That number includes 21 employees who, within the last two and a half months, have recovered from the virus.

The hospital reported its first positive case among patients on Oct. 3. Since then, 30 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, only one of whom has recovered so far.

The facility has been testing staff and patients since Monday, and will continue doing so on Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Allison Adler for the DHHR.

Adler reported that the West Virginia National Guard has cleaned some of the units that patients live in since the governor’s press conference on Oct. 14, where state health officials confirmed the outbreak. The hospital also is receiving support from Cabell County EMS.

