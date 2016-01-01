Harrison Evans began his role as the Education Specialist for West Virginia Public Broadcasting in December of 2020. Additionally, Harrison serves as an Adjunct Faculty Instructor in Public Speaking and Marketing coursework at Midway University. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Master of Arts in Communication in 2018. In his previous role as Student Ministries Director with CrossPointe Church in Kentucky, Harrison had the opportunity to engage students in ways that focused on changing lives and perspectives. He has years of experience teaching students of various ages academically, musically, and biblically. Harrison can be reached at hevans@wvpublic.org

