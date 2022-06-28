Greyhound Racing In W.Va. — Last Of A Dying Breed

In this four-part radio series, West Virginia Public Broadcasting examines the history and future of greyhound racing in the state. In 2023, West Virginia will have the last two greyhound racing tracks in the United States. The state government is bound by law to support the greyhound racing operations at two casinos. Reporters Randy Yohe and Chris Schulz take us inside West Virginia’s dog racing world, examining the economic, humane and legal elements that make this sport unique and controversial.