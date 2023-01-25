Commission Recommends Legislative Pay Raise

The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending a pay raise for members of the West Virginia Legislature.

Members of the West Virginia Legislature currently make $20,000 a year with additional money for participating in interim meetings and travel expenses.

If a new recommendation is approved, the annual pay would increase to $28,000 which is equal to the per capita income of the state according to the U.S. Census.

Pay for extra duty days and interim meetings will also increase from $150 to $250 a day as part of the recommendation.

This pay raise would not take effect until January 2025. Legislative pay was last increased in January 2009.

The measure was referred to the Senate Finance Committee.