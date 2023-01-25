© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia's only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state's 60-day regular legislative session.

Commission Recommends Legislative Pay Raise

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published January 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST
The West Virginia Senate.jpg
Will Price
/
West Virginia Legislative Photography
The West Virginia Senate meets in regular session.

The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending a pay raise for members of the West Virginia Legislature.

Members of the West Virginia Legislature currently make $20,000 a year with additional money for participating in interim meetings and travel expenses.

If a new recommendation is approved, the annual pay would increase to $28,000 which is equal to the per capita income of the state according to the U.S. Census.

Pay for extra duty days and interim meetings will also increase from $150 to $250 a day as part of the recommendation.

This pay raise would not take effect until January 2025. Legislative pay was last increased in January 2009.

The measure was referred to the Senate Finance Committee.

