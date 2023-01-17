© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Gov. Justice Tests Positive For COVID-19

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published January 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST
Governor Jim Justice speaks at his virtual press briefing, June 26, 2020
Office of Gov. Jim Justice

Late Tuesday, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive.

Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, and Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar. Everyone the governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified.

Justice is in communication with his chief of staff and office staff to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly.

Justice also tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022.

