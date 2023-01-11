© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

U.S. Flights Resuming After System Outage Leads To Ground Stop

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published January 11, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST
Some of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are seen parked in Moses Lake, Wash., in October 2019.
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are seen parked in Moses Lake, Wash., in October 2019.

Flights are slowly resuming across the United States after an outage of the Notice to Air Missions System caused the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all flights in U.S. airspace.

Just before 9 a.m., the FAA tweeted that the ground stop was lifted after an outage to the system that provides safety info to flight crews, and that an investigation into the causes of the outage were ongoing.

Flights were being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency said in a tweet Wednesday that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System, and would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Flight tracking website FlightAware reports 760 delays within, into or out of the United States.

Locally, the Kanawha County Commission released the following statement:

“The Kanawha County Commission has been in communication with West Virginia International Yeager Airport within moments of the pause of all airline service. We are confident that Director Dominique Ranieri is doing all that can be done to assist passengers during this time of uncertainty.

It is our judgement we have not seen such a grounding of all aircrafts since 9/11. This is a serious matter. We urge people responsible for NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) to fix this problem as soon as this practically can be done.”

Tags
Government Federal Aviation AdministrationFlights
WVPB Staff
See stories by WVPB Staff
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content