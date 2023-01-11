U.S. Flights Resuming After System Outage Leads To Ground Stop

Flights are slowly resuming across the United States after an outage of the Notice to Air Missions System caused the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all flights in U.S. airspace.

Just before 9 a.m., the FAA tweeted that the ground stop was lifted after an outage to the system that provides safety info to flight crews, and that an investigation into the causes of the outage were ongoing.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.



We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Flights were being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency said in a tweet Wednesday that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System, and would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Flight tracking website FlightAware reports 760 delays within, into or out of the United States.

Locally, the Kanawha County Commission released the following statement:

“The Kanawha County Commission has been in communication with West Virginia International Yeager Airport within moments of the pause of all airline service. We are confident that Director Dominique Ranieri is doing all that can be done to assist passengers during this time of uncertainty.

It is our judgement we have not seen such a grounding of all aircrafts since 9/11. This is a serious matter. We urge people responsible for NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) to fix this problem as soon as this practically can be done.”

