Historic Tax Reform Proposal To Highlight State Of The State

Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his seventh State of the State address Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. He is also required by law to submit a 2023 fiscal year budget to the legislature.

On the heels of several major corporate economic development announcements in 2022, the governor said in a recent media briefing he will have several more such announcements tonight.

“We'll have several announcements of companies that are coming to our state, or expansions of companies that are already here,” Justice said.

With a state budget surplus heading toward $2 billion, he said tonight’s address will highlight an unprecedented tax reform plan.

“We'll be announcing the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down,” Justice said. “It'll be a great year to celebrate our hard work as West Virginians.”

Justice had proposed a 10 percent personal income tax cut. House Majority Leader Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, has publicly said that the cut could be as much as 50 percent.

Other pressing issues expected to come up include PEIA, DHHR and education reforms along with roads and infrastructure.