Renewed Focus On Highway Safety After Snow Plow Driver Injuries

The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful after two plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over while a driver was spot treating the road. In Wood County, two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on I-77.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The incidents come amidst an increase in motor vehicle crash deaths across the country, and the Department of Transportation reminds the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; Phones down!”

Specific to the winter season, they advise drivers to: