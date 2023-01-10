Renewed Focus On Highway Safety After Snow Plow Driver Injuries
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful after two plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning.
Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over while a driver was spot treating the road. In Wood County, two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on I-77.
Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
The incidents come amidst an increase in motor vehicle crash deaths across the country, and the Department of Transportation reminds the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; Phones down!”
Specific to the winter season, they advise drivers to:
- Slow down when following a snowplow.
- Don’t follow too closely. If you can’t see the snowplow’s mirrors, the driver can’t see you.
- If a snowplow is spreading material, keep well back. Bouncing salt or other ice control material can damage your vehicle.
- If you have to pass a snowplow, make sure the driver can see you. If a plow is approaching from the other direction, move as far to the right as is safe.
In snow and ice, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you have to drive, leave early, drive slowly, and keep your headlights on at all times.