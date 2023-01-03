© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Emergency Services Monitoring Flooding In Northern Panhandle

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published January 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST
Rain.jpg

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle and is monitoring the situation with local emergency officials.

Marshall County Emergency Management has reported flooding within the county. The flooding has mostly affected roads and yards, but the water is working its way toward homes and into the school at Cameron. Public schools within Cameron dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today, with the remaining schools in Marshall County dismissing at 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reports 1.5 to 2 inches of rain have fallen and an additional half inch is possible through this evening. The agency has issued a Flood Warning for Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio and Wetzel counties through 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Across the Mid-Ohio Valley, the National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Flood Warning for Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt and Wood counties through 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

If you live in or near these areas, stay safer by:

  • Monitoring local forecasts
  • Making sure you can receive weather alerts, especially at night
  • Staying away from creeks, rivers, streams and storm drains.
  • Listening to instructions from emergency officials
  • Staying off bridges over fast-moving water
  • Turn around, don’t drown! NEVER try to drive through flood waters.
FloodingNational Weather ServiceWeatherOhio ValleyNorthern Panhandle
