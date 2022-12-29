Walker Named Chief Justice For 2023

Justice Beth Walker will be Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The Supreme Court has also designated Justice Tim Armstead to serve as chief justice in 2024. Armstead will serve as acting chief justice in 2023 whenever Walker is unable to participate in a case.

Walker was also chief justice in 2019. She was elected to the Supreme Court in 2016 and took office January 1, 2017.

“We focused on rebuilding public confidence in the judiciary during my first tenure as chief justice,” Walker said. “Since then, all five members of the court have continued to work together as a team and navigated several challenges including Covid and the increasing number of children who our courts are called upon to protect in abuse and neglect cases. I will be honored to continue the great work of my colleagues who have served in the chief justice role since 2019.

Armstead offered praise for outgoing Chief Justice John A. Hutchison. Hutchison was appointed to the court in December 2018 and then elected in a special election to a term that ends December 31, 2024.

“Chief Justice Hutchison has done a tremendous job leading our courts in 2022. Through his leadership, the judiciary completed the historic implementation of the Intermediate Court of Appeals in a manner that utilizes technology to make the court system more accessible to the citizens of our state,” Armstead said. “I look forward to working with Chief Justice Walker and our fellow justices to build on the outstanding accomplishments made by Chief Justice Hutchison this past year.”

Hutchison said serving on the state Supreme Court continues to be an honor.

“I have been honored to serve as Chief Justice in 2022,” he said. “I look forward to working with all the members of the court in the years to come.”