Senate, House Announce Committee Leadership Positions
Speaker of the House of Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, announced updated rosters today for committee leadership positions prior to the upcoming 2023 regular legislative session.
“Each legislative session is different, and each member brings unique perspectives to the body, so we take a look at our team each session,” Hanshaw said. “We look for the best ways to leverage our collective strengths to assemble the leadership team that will carry out the functional work of the House, to ensure we use our limited time together to continue passing laws that make it easy to simply choose West Virginia, and that’s what we’ve done.”
On the Senate side, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha and Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke will continue in their roles as will Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, who remains chair of the Finance Committee and Sen Charles Trump, R-Morgan, continues as Judiciary Committee chair.
Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, will now chair the Government Organization Committee, Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, moves from Government Organization to chair a new Outdoor Recreation Committee.
Blair has also combined Agriculture and Natural Resources, which used to be separate, with Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur as chair.
This will also be the first legislative session for the new Alternative Education Committee, with former Education Committee leader Sen. Patricia Rucker as chair. President Blair has stated on several occasions there will be an emphasis in the future on enhancing both public and alternative education.
On the House side, long-time Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, will serve as House Majority Leader. Householder will be assisted in that role by Dels. David Kelly, R-Tyler, Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, and Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, all serving as Assistant Majority Leaders.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, will serve as Majority Whip. Dels. Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, and Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, will serve as his Deputy Whips. Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, will take on the new role of Speaker Pro Tempore.
Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, will fill the newly created senior leadership role of Deputy Speaker, to assist Speaker Hanshaw and the Majority Leader with advancing caucus priorities as well as serving as a liaison for the House with the Senate and the executive branch.
Rohrbach also will continue to serve as chairman of the House Republican Legislative Committee, the political arm of the House Republican Caucus.
Senate committees:
Finance
Chair: Sen. Eric J. Tarr, R-Putnam
Vice Chair: Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan
Judiciary
Chair: Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan
Vice Chair: Sen. Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke
Education
Chair: Sen. Amy Nichole Grady, R-Mason
Vice Chair: Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel
Government Organization
Chair: Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers
Vice Chair: Sen. Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley
Health and Human Resources
Chair: Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall
Vice Chair: Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha
Energy, Industry and Mining
Chair: Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker
Vice Chair: Sen. Ben Queen, R-Harrison
Transportation and Infrastructure
Chair: Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel
Vice Chair: Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha
Military
Chair: Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke
Vice Chair: Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier
Banking and Insurance
Chair: Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood
Vice Chair: Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia
Natural Resources/Agriculture
Chair: Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur
Vice Chair: Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming
Economic Development
Chair: Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer
Vice Chair: Sen. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis
Alternate Education
Chair: Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson
Vice Chair: Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne
Outdoor Recreation
Chair: Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne
Vice Chair: Sen. Jay Taylor, R-Taylor
Pensions
Chair: Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha
Vice Chair: Sen. Mark Hunt, R-Kanawha
Workforce
Chair: Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh
Vice Chair: Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam
House Committees:
Finance
Chair: Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood,
Vice Chair: Del. John Hardy, R-Berkeley
Health and Human Resources Committee
Chair: Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor
Vice Chair: Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas
Committee on Economic Development and Tourism
Chair: Del. Gary Howell, R-Mineral
Vice Chair: Del. Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson
Technology and Infrastructure Committee
Chair: Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell
Vice Chair: Del. Jarred Cannon, R-Putnam
Education Committee
Chair: Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer,
Vice Chair: Del. Joe Statler, R-Monongalia
Vice Chair: Del. Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh
Energy Committee
Chair: Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood
Vice Chair: Del. Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock
Judiciary Committee
Chair: Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha
Vice Chair: Del. Tom Fast, R-Fayette
Committee on Government Organization
Chair: Del. Chris Phillips, R-Barbour
Vice Chair: Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock