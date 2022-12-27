© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

New House Leadership Positions Verified

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published December 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST
hanshaw at desk.jpg
Janet Kunicki
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
W.Va. Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw at his desk.

Speaker of the House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, has made some committee leadership appointments and changes prior to the upcoming 2023 regular legislative session.

Three sources within House membership confirm that House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, will become House Majority Leader replacing Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor.

Those sources say the majority leader position decision came down to Householder and Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell. Rohrbach will remain as Health Committee Chair and may have two vice-chairs.

Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood, who has been the finance committee vice-chair, moves up to the chair of the finance committee.

Sources say Hanshaw appointed Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, as majority whip, and Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, as speaker pro tem.

We also understand that current speaker pro tem Del. Gary Howell, R-Mineral, will take over a new economic development committee.

All House members are now receiving letters in the mail informing them of their committee assignment and positions.

The legislative session runs 60 days and will begin on Jan. 11, 2023.

Randy Yohe
Government Reporter
